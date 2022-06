PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC (WAVY) – Class of 2022 quarterback A’Marion Hunter signed with UNC Pembroke on Wednesday morning.

He helped lead the Pirates to a 9-2 regular season record this past fall, before falling in the 1A playoffs to the eventual state champion Tarboro.

UNC Pembroke is a Division II school.

Through all his success, Hunter has helped his mom the entire time, who is battling cancer.