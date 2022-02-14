Aluma takes over late, Virginia Tech beats Virginia, 62-53

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 22: Keve Aluma #22 of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on January 22, 2022 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and sank two clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 Monday night for its sixth straight win.

After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50, with just under three minutes left, Aluma found open space in the middle of the key and threw down a dunk to push the Hokies lead back to six. A minute later he knocked down a turnaround baseline jumper to make it 58-50.

Jayden Gardner hit a jumper with just under a minute left in the first half and Reece Beekman added two free throws to give Virginia (16-10, 10-6 Atlantic Coast) a 29-25 lead at intermission.

Aluma dunked twice in the opening three minutes of the second half and his second throw-down put the Hokies (16-10, 8-7) in front, 32-31. The Cavaliers managed to tie the game twice in the second half, but they could not retake the lead.

Aluma was 10 of 14 from the field and totaled 20 or more points for the eighth time this season. He also blocked four shots and the Hokies swatted away six as a team. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points.

Gardner posted a double-double to lead Virginia, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Shedrick and Beekman added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Virginia Tech ends a run of four straight home games when it plays host to North Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia plays at Miami on Saturday.