HAMPTON (WAVY) – In front of friends, family and former teammates, Allen Iverson was honored by Bethel high school with a jersey retirement ceremony Friday night at halftime of the Bruins game against Nansemond River. A Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, the world knows Iverson for his historic NBA career spanning 17 seasons but Hampton Roads knows he was also incredibly talented on the football field.

Iverson, aka “Bubba Chuck”, lead the Bruins to the 1992 state championship in football as a quarterback, defensive back and kick returner. It was the Bruins first state title since 1976.

Responsible for two touchdowns, more than 200 yards passing and two interceptions in the game against E.C. Glass, Iverson shared insight on his mentality during his football playing days.

“Win. Just win. Whatever happens, I don’t care how you play,” Iverson said. “You could play good or bad but just win and play every game like it’s your last and try to dominate.”

Iverson was named Virginia player of the year in football in 1992 and came back later in the winter of his junior year also leading the Bruins to the 1993 state championship in basketball.

