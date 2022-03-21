CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia native and former Old Dominion assistant Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton is the new head coach of the UVA women’s basketball team.

She takes over for four-time WNBA champion and Naismith Hall of Famer Tina Thompson, who was fired this year after going 30-63 in four seasons.

“We are thrilled and very fortunate to have recruited Coach Mox to UVA,” said UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams. “She is a gifted teacher, a skilled tactician of the game and a person who cares deeply about her players and vice versa. Her teams play with tremendous tenacity and confidence. Coach Mox has a reputation for recruiting and developing talent. While these qualities are necessary to build a competitive program, we have been most impressed with Coach Mox as a person. Her integrity, work ethic, passion for education and determination to build something special here at UVA is inspiring.”

Agugua-Hamilton was the head coach at Missouri State the last three seasons and went 74-15, winning Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles in 2020 and 2021 and making trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022 (losing to No. 1 Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen in 2021). Her team went 25-8 and earned an 11 seed in this year’s tournament, beating Florida State in the First Four before losing to No. 6 Ohio State in the NCAA first round.

The native of Herndon, Virginia, was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Spalding Maggie Dixon Rookie Coach of the Year in 2020 and MVC Coach of the Year twice.

Before Missouri State, Agugua-Hamilton spent six years at Michigan State (last four as associate head coach) and went to four NCAA Tournaments.

She was also the top assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion from 2011-2013, helping ODU to a WNIT appearance in 2012-13. They won eight more games than their previous season in 12-13. She recruited and coached eight All-CAA selections and a WNBA draft pick with the Monarchs.

Agugua-Hamilton played at Hofstra and graduated in 2005. She earned a master’s degree in sports leadership in VCU in 2007.