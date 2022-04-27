NORFOLK (WAVY) — For the first time in program history, the Old Dominion University women’s tennis team celebrated back-to-back Conference USA championships. Talk about the perfect way to go out before the team begins competing in the Sun Belt Conference next year.

Now led by Yulia Starodubtseva, ranked the 20th-best singles player in the nation, the Monarchs are looking to make even more noise in the NCAA Tournament.

“We are one of the best teams in our region, and I think we can get out of our region and go to the Sweet 16,” said Starodubtseva, a Ukraine native who beat the top-ranked player in the country back in March.

As well as Starodubtseva has played, she has dominated alongside her doubles partner Tanya Sasnouskaya, a junior from Belarus. They are ranked the no. 8 doubles pair in the nation, and came close to winning national championships at the All-American Championships and the Fall Champiosnhips.