VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – A summer fixture in Hampton Roads, the Paul Webb basketball camp is still going strong after nearly 60 years.

“Basketball and basketball camps never get old,” Paul Webb said. “It’s hard to believe this is the 58th year we’ve doing camps.”

Webb was the head basketball coach at Old Dominion from 1975 to 1985, but even before then, he has held camps.

His son Eddie is around to help out in the family adventure that has helped kids learn the fundamentals of basketball.

“We’ve probably had 75,000 young kids from the Hampton Roads area that have been to our camps,” Eddie Webb said.

Some of those kids that were campers include Moses Malone, Ralph Sampson, Dell Curry, Alonzo Mourning, J.R. Reid and Grant Hill. Many of those campers that made it to the NBA have come back to help coach.

But it’s more than basketball at this camp.

“I’d like to say we’ve turned out more doctors and lawyers than we have professional athletes,” Eddie Webb said.

This week’s camp ran for five days at Corporate Landing Middle School in Virginia Beach, where kids were involved in spirited competition, staying active and learning the game. Paul Webb wants it to go on for as long as possible.

“I never imagined that in 1965 when we started our camp for the first time that we would be going this long,” Paul Webb said. “It’s just been so much fun.”