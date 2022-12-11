NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – They scored at equal strength, they scored on the power play, they scored short-handed and they scored an empty-net goal.

It all meant a 6-4 win for the Norfolk Admirals over the Adirondack Thunder Saturday at Scope Arena in a game in which the two teams combined for 16 penalties – 10 of them for the home side. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Norfolk.

The Admirals (3-18-1) scored first short-handed, but they had to endure defending a 5-on-3 Thunder power play for 58 seconds when Carson Musser was called for interference and Elijah Villio for slashing not long after.

As Musser’s penalty expired, he got the puck in the defensive zone and went in on a breakaway. Thunder goaltender Jake Theut blocked the first attempt, but Musser got the rebound and put a backhanded shot into the net for the Admirals’ early 1-0 lead.

Adirondack (5-10-3-1) tied the game on the power play before the Admirals got goals from Tag Bertuzzi and Griffin Lunn in the second period to hold a 3-1 advantage.

But, in a recurring theme, the Thunder went on another power play, and scored on it to cut the Admirals’ lead to one.

Early in the third period, new Norfolk acquisition Mathieu Roy got his first goal for his new team, redirecting a Todd Burgess shot from the right faceoff circle with eight seconds left on the power play.

Grasso got his second goal of the game for Adirondack with 14:04 left in the third period to cut the Admirals’ lead to 4-3.

Sam Hu took a pass from Brett Ouderkirk on a 2-on-1 and scored.

With 3:54 left, the Thunder went on a power play, pulling their goalie for a 6-on-4, and Grasso got a hat trick.

The Admirals got their insurance goal from Cody Milan with two seconds left.

Michael Bullion had 32 saves in net for the Admirals.

The Admirals play Adirondack in the third game of the series Sunday before Toledo comes to Norfolk for a trio of games beginning Dec. 14.

Stanley Cup trophy coming to town: The 130-year-old Stanley Cup trophy will be coming to Norfolk Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 as part of the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The trophy will be on display on both days as part of the ECHL FanFest at the Waterside District and the game Jan. 16.

New Admirals assistant coach: The Admirals Sunday named Joel Rumpel as the team’s new assistant coach.

“Today is an exciting day for the Admirals organization as we welcome Joel to our coaching staff,” said Admirals coach Jeff Carr in a statement. “Joel is going to be a solidifying addition to our goaltenders and defensive core. His background and pedigree will inject a calmness and presence that fits our tradition and new culture.”

Rumpel just wrapped up a seven-season playing career, playing in 91 career ECHL games with five different teams, and seven games with two American Hockey League teams. He was a part of two Kelly Cup championships with the Allen Americans in the 2014-2015 and the 2015-2016 seasons.

“This organization has a very proud history and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” Rumpel said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Jeff and the hockey operations staff. I love the direction this team is heading and I can’t wait to get behind the bench.”

New signing: Mathieu Roy, who scored his first goal for Norfolk Saturday, signed with the team Dec. 8 after playing the past two seasons with the Glasgow Clan in the EIHL. He has experience playing for Carr when he was with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL.

Roy has played 786 career games in 16 seasons, with 325 goals, 357 assists and 682 points.

Stat focus: The win over Adirondack Saturday was the 10th time in 22 games Norfolk has scored at least three goals in a game, but it has won just three of those matchups.