NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals lost their third straight and their 18th in 20 games to start the season, falling 4-1 to the Reading Royals Saturday.

The Admirals had fallen to the Royals 6-3 Friday.

While holding the shot advantage Saturday, 29-28, Norfolk (2-17-1) did not get on the board until the 11:46 mark of the third period, with a goal from Eric Williams, assisted by Brendan van Riemsdyk and Griffin Lunn.

Reading opened the scoring with a goal from Kamerin Nault on the power play at the 15:17 mark of the first period. It scored twice in just under a minute in the second period, getting a Devon Paliani goal at the 5:58 mark followed by a goal from Charlie Gerard with 6:46 gone in the period.

Reading then finished out the game with an empty-net goal for the final margin.

Norfolk returns to Scope Arena Wednesday when it hosts the Adirondack Thunder at 7:05 p.m. in the first of their three-game series. The two teams also play Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.