Admirals reschedule games with Jacksonville postponed due to COVID

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals have announced make-up dates for games with the Jacksonville Icemen that were postponed due to COVID protocols.

The two original dates were Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8. Those tickets will now be honored on Tuesday, March 29 and Sunday, April 3, respectively. Tickets dated Thursday, March 31 will be honored on Wednesday, March 30.

Here’s the new schedule (all games except the April 3 game will start at 7:30 p.m. at Scope):

vs JAX. – Tuesday, March 29

vs JAX. – Wednesday, March 30

vs JAX. – Friday, April 1

vs JAX. – Saturday, April 2

vs JAX. – Sunday, April 3 (5 p.m.)

The Admirals are also dealing with postponements due to a water main break that’s closed Scope Arena through January 27. You can read more about the closure here.