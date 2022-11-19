TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals had a promising start to their game Friday at Trois Rivieres, getting a pair of breakaway goals from Todd Burgess and Aidan Brown, but it wasn’t able to sustain the momentum and lost their 10th straight, 6-4.

After Trois Rivieres opened the game with a power play goal from John Parker-Jones at 3:54 into the first period, Burgess and Brown scored a little over four minutes apart before the Lions got a pair from Cedrick Montminy, including one on the power play, and added another from Pierrick Dubé.

After Trois Rivieres’ third goal, the Admirals pulled goalie Michael Bullion in favor of Tomas Vomacka.

Burgess scored his second of the game for Norfolk (1-13-0) on the power play 6:59 into the second period to cut the Lions’ lead to 4-3, but about five minutes later, Ryan Francis scored one for Trois Rivieres (5-6-1) on the power play to put the margin back at two goals.

Jake Smith got one back with about 3:20 to go in the third period, but with the Admirals looking for the tying goal, they pulled Vomacka for the extra skater, and Trois Rivieres got a short-handed goal from Francis Thibeault to provide the final margin.

The two teams play again Saturday afternoon, with Trois Rivieres looking for the three-game sweep and the Admirals looking for just their second win of the season.