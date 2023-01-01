ATLANTA, Ga. – (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals have played a trio of one-goal games in the past week, and none have gone their way.

After falling 3-2 in a shootout Dec. 28 to the South Carolina Stingrays (17-5-2-1), the Admirals fell on back-to-back nights to the Atlanta Gladiators to close 2022, 4-3 Dec. 30 and 3-2 on New Year’s Eve.

In the New Year’s Eve loss, the Admirals (5-23-1-1) outshot Atlanta (18-9-2) 34-24, including 20-9 in the second period, but the Gladiators scored all three of their goals in that period. Norfolk got goals from Todd Burgess in the second period, which tied the game 1-1 at that point, and Mathieu Roy in the third period.

Tomas Vomacka made 21 saves on 25 shots for the Admirals.

In the first matchup between Norfolk and Atlanta Dec. 30, the Gladiators raced out to a two-goal first period lead, and led 3-0 before the Admirals scored a pair of goals on the power play, from Ryan Foss and Roy, and then Burgess scored at equal strength late in the period to tie the game.

Atlanta got the game-winner 3:35 into the third period on a power play goal from Cody Sylvester.

Michael Bullion had 38 saves on 42 shots for the Admirals in the loss.

The Admirals return home for a single game at 7:05 Wednesday before hitting the road for a pair of games at the Adirondack Thunder Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.