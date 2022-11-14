Losing streak for Norfolk stands at eight games

ST. JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals hung around, but a pair of goals in the last five minutes was enough for Newfoundland to earn the three-game sweep with a 5-3 win Sunday before 2,839 at Mary Brown’s Centre.

The Admirals (1-11-0) got tying goals in the first, second and third periods from Joe Widmar, Aaron Thow and Danny Katic.

Widmar and Katic, along with Todd Burgess, were +2 for the game, but it wasn’t enough as Newfoundland got a pair of goals each from Zach O’Brien and Derian Plouffe to aid its cause and set the Admirals down for their eighth-straight loss. They are now 0-4-0 since new coach Jeff Carr assumed coaching responsibilities.

Widmar’s goal with 2:14 left in the first period tied the game at 1-1. Newfoundland went ahead in the second period, getting a shorthanded goal before Thow’s goal two minutes later tied the game again, this time at 2-2.

Plouffe scored for the Growlers with 53 seconds left in the second period to put them back on top.

But after Katic scored with 4:38 left in regulation, the Growlers (11-0-1) moved ahead for good 18 seconds later on a backhand breakaway goal from Orrin Centazzo, and then iced it with a goal in the last two minutes with O’Brien’s second, bookending the scoring for Newfoundland.

Admirals goalie Michael Bullion stopped 29 of 34 shots, and Katic was the game’s second star. Newfoundland outshot Norfolk 34-28.

In Saturday’s matchup, Norfolk got out to the early lead on a Ryan Foss goal with 3:07 left in the first period, but Newfoundland scored the rest in a 4-1 win.

The Growlers answered the Admirals’ opening tally with five minutes left in the second period on Michael Joyaux’s goal on the power play to tie the game.

The Growlers got their first lead a little more than a minute into the third period with a goal to take the lead, and then Centazzo and Brandon Kruse added late goals for the final margin. Bullion was the game’s third star as he stopped 22 of 25 shots, and the Admirals outshot Newfoundland 33-26.

Norfolk will try to snap its streak Wednesday when it begins a three-game series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The Admirals return home Nov. 23, 25 and 26 for a three-game series against the Worcester Railers.