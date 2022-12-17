Norfolk names Eric Williams team captain

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Toledo Walleye rallied from a goal down to defeat the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 Friday at Scope Arena.

The Admirals fell behind 4:26 into the game when Toledo’s Conlan Keenan scored, but less than four minutes later, Brett Ouderkirk tied the game, stripping the puck from a Walleye defenseman at the blue line and slipping the puck past goaltender John Lethemon.

Norfolk, playing as the Portsmouth Admirals as part of the team’s City Series, took the lead with 10:48 to go in the second period on a Danny Katic’s fifth goal of the season, getting the assist from Tag Bertuzzi.

Toledo (10-10-2-1) tied the game with 3:43 in the second period on a goal from Kameron Kielly, and then Brandon Hawkins took advantage of an Admirals penalty 4:36 into the third period to score on the power play.

Norfolk (4-20-1) was not able to get the tying goal though it had multiple opportunities.

Michael Bullion saved 27 of 30 shots for the Admirals, keeping them in the game. Toledo outshot Norfolk 30-28.

The Admirals play Toledo again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Scope Arena and will be trying to avoid the three-game sweep.

Note: The Admirals announced that defenseman Eric Williams has been named team captain, and forwards Todd Burgess and Mathieu Roy have been been named alternate captains.