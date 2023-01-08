Norfolk lost its ninth-straight game, falling 5-4 to Adirondack Saturday in a shootout.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals were not able to make a three-goal first period lead hold up and fell to the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 Saturday in a shootout.

The loss was Norfolk’s ninth straight.

The Admirals (5-24-1-2) got a flurry of goals in the opening 20 minutes, one from Ryan Foss at the 6:11 mark and then two from Danny Katic in the last two minutes of the period. Katic’s first of the night came on the power play.

However, Adirondack (10-15-4-1) got a pair of goals in the second period – one from Shawn Weller on the power play at 8:16 and a shorthanded goal from Shane Harper at the 14:28 mark.

Two more goals from the Thunder – by Jeff Taylor and Yanick Turcotte – put them ahead in the third period.

Norfolk tied the game at the 13:40 mark on an Eric Cooley goal.

Neither team scored during the rest of regulation and overtime.

In the shootout, Darren McCormick was the only Admirals’ goal scorer. Grant Jozefek and Travis Broughman scored for Adirondack to give the Thunder the win.

Katic’s two goals gave him a team-high eight on the season. Michael Bullion had 35 saves in 39 shots.

Norfolk plays Adirondack again Sunday before hosting a three-game set against the Maine Mariners beginning with a 7:05 p.m. matchup Wednesday.