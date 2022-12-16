NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals will once again don a new uniform this weekend as they become the Portsmouth Admirals!

No, the team is not moving locations. The hockey team is representing a different city name this weekend as part of a promotion meant to recognize each Hampton Roads city.

In October and November, the team focused on the Peninsula – with the Admirals putting on Hampton Admirals and Newport News Admirals jerseys. This weekend, it’s Portsmouth’s turn.

Fans are invited to bring their friends and families out to represent their city. The first 500 fans get a FREE Admirals ornament. WAVY-TV 10 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The Admirals will switch things up on Fridays and Saturdays of these weekends:

Portsmouth Admirals – December 16

Suffolk Admirals – January 13

Chesapeake Admirals – February 17

Virginia Beach Admirals – March 17

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Admirals’ website.