PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Several area school districts have adjusted their high school football schedules for this week, due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian expected to impact Hampton Roads.

WAVY’s Sports Team has confirmed the following adjusted dates and times:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Norfolk Academy vs Fork Union Military Academy (FUMA) @ Wynne-Darden Stadium

6 p.m.

Oscar Smith (3-0) Indian River (3-1) — 6 p.m.

7 p.m.

King’s Fork (4-0) Grassfield (0-5)

Western Branch (3-1) Great Bridge (2-2)

Lakeland (1-4) Deep Creek (3-1)

Bayside (3-2) Kempsville (4-1)

Tallwood (0-4) Cox (4-1)

Salem (3-1) Landstown (3-1)

Ocean Lakes (0-5) First Colonial (1-3)

Princess Anne (0-5) Kellam (2-2)

I.C. Norcom (2-1) Maury (2-1)

Lake Taylor (3-1) Booker T. Washington (2-2)

Norview (1-4) Manor (0-4)

Woodside (4-0) Menchville (3-2)

Warwick (4-1) Kecoughtan (3-1)

Poquoson (3-1) Smithfield (2-2)

Catholic @ Norfolk Christian

Atlantic Shores @ Nansemond Suffolk Academy

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Hampton vs. Bethel at 7 p.m. (originally scheduled for Saturday at noon)