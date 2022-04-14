WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Release via W&M Athletics) – William & Mary Director of Athletics Brian D. Mann announced today that Erin Dickerson Davis has been named as the sixth Division I head coach in Tribe women’s basketball history.



Dickerson Davis comes to Williamsburg after serving as the Associate Head Coach at Wake Forest University where she helped lead the Demon Deacons to a pair of postseason appearances, highlighted by the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 30 seasons.



“This is a great moment for women’s basketball at William & Mary. Erin has a track record of success at every level and she is more than ready to take the reins of her own program,” said Mann. “She is a standout recruiter and her dedication to mentoring student-athletes will ensure that each person on her roster is given a chance to reach her full potential.



“At every stop in her career, from her playing days at Northwestern to her coaching stints at several different universities, Erin has instilled in her teams the desire to compete for championships. William & Mary’s women’s basketball already has a great foundation in place. From this moment on we will be working with Erin to make our basketball aspirations a reality.”



Dickerson Davis joined the Wake Forest staff in 2020 as an assistant coach and was promoted to associate head coach in 2021. During her time with the Demon Deacons, she recruited and coached three All- Atlantic Coast Conference selections. She assisted with leading and managing all aspects the program, including the development and implementation of daily practice plans, and leading the program’s offensive efforts and scouting strategies. She also coordinated all on and off-campus recruitment efforts of student-athletes.



“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be the next head coach at William & Mary,” said Dickerson Davis. “I knew from the moment I stepped on campus that this was a special place destined for great things. The academic prestige, the amazing basketball conference, and Brian Mann ‘s vision for the athletic department aligned perfectly with this next step of my career. I want to thank Brian, President Katherine Rowe, (and Tribe Senior Women’s Administrator) Peel Hawthorne and the rest of the committee for their belief in me. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with such wonderful people and the future is incredibly bright for Tribe Women’s Basketball. I can’t wait to get started!”



Prior to Wake Forest, Dickerson Davis was assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgetown University from 2017-20. In the 2018-19 season, the Hoyas had its most overall wins (19) in seven seasons and reached the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The team reached the second round of the WNIT in 2017-18 as well.



At Georgetown, she recruited and coached four All-Big East selections, one Defensive Player of the Year and one Most Improved Player of the Year. She helped the program sign a 2018 recruiting class that ranked first in the Big East.



Dickerson Davis also held coaching positions at Towson University from 2015-17 (associate head coach/recruiting coordinator); Illinois State University from 2013-15 (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator); La Salle University from 2010-13 (assistant coach) and at Furman University from 2009-10 (assistant coach). Overall, she has recruited and coached 16 all-conference selections.



In 2021, The Athletic named Dickerson Davis one of 22 assistant women’s basketball coaches ready to lead their own program. She was also named a 2017 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Thirty Under 30 honoree.



Dickerson Davis has a master’s degree in sports industry management from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in learning and organizational change from Northwestern University. While at Northwestern, she was a four-year scholarship athlete and letter winner in women’s basketball. She was team captain for all four years.



A Chicago native, Dickerson Davis and her husband, Thomas, are the parents of daughter, Lyla.