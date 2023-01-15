The Norfolk Admirals fell behind by two goals and were not able to complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Maine Mariners Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It was a Maine sweep ahead of the ECHL All-Star break.

After a scoreless first period, the Norfolk Admirals fell behind early in the second period, and then within four minutes, had a lead on goals from Stepan Timofeyev and Brett Ouderkirk before Maine scored four-straight goals to pull away and win 6-3 Saturday at Scope Arena.

Maine swept all three games against the Admirals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Maine went on a tear after the Admirals had taken the lead, scoring three straight goals to finish off the second period and then scoring another just eight seconds into the third period to go up 5-2.

Timofeyev, who assisted on Ouderkirk’s goal, got his second goal of the game along with a three-point night less than two minutes later, but the Mariners put it out of reach on another goal at the 8:53 mark of the period.

Maine (20-11-1-1), in third place in the ECHL’s North Division, outshot Norfolk 32-19, as Logan Flodell had 26 saves in net for the Admirals.

The Admirals, who have the worst record in the ECHL at 6-27-1-2 and sit in last place in the ECHL’s North Division, are hosting the ECHL All-Star Classic Monday.