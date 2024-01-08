DURHAM, N.C. (Courtesy of Norfolk State Athletics) – Norfolk State and North Carolina Central battled tirelessly for 40 minutes on Monday night at McDougald-McLendon Arena, as the Eagles came away with a 60-58 home victory.

Jamarii Thomas led the Spartans (10-8, 1-1 MEAC) with 18 points, going a perfect 12-of-12 at the free throw line. Getting his first start since November, Allen Betrand also scored in double figures with 10 points, dishing three assists as well.

Betrand wasted no time getting on the board. The graduate guard knocked down a mid-range jumper on the Spartans’ opening possession to strike first, before Thomas converted an acrobatic layup for a 4-1 lead soon after.

After the Eagles pulled within one, Daryl Anderson earned three opportunities at the charity from a foul behind the arc, converting on all of the attempts to give the Spartans some breathing room. A couple of minutes later, Thomas connected with Nyzaiah Chambers for an alley-oop slam, putting the Spartans ahead 11-6 and forcing an Eagle timeout.

Immediately after checking in for his first action of the game, Jack Doumbia attacked the rim for an and-one layup. After both teams traded baskets, Betrand made a turnaround jumper to give the Spartans some momentum.

Playing just an hour from his hometown of High Point, N.C., Kuluel Mading put on a show late in the first half for his family and friends in attendance. The junior forward slammed down a pair of rim-rocking dunks, before knocking down a 3-pointer to silence the deafening Eagle crowd.

Mading’s baskets helped the Spartans gain separation after NCCU had stormed back within three. Another mid-range jumper from Betrand gave the Spartans a 35-28 advantage before halftime.

Norfolk State started the second half slow, going nearly four minutes before its first score. The lull allowed North Carolina Central to claw its way back, as the Eagles went ahead 36-35 for their first lead of the night.

Betrand ended the draught with another impressive, contested jumper, but NCCU responded with a layup and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to force a Spartan timeout.

The Eagles continued to make tough shots, eventually building up a 49-43 lead midway through the second half. Chambers gave the Spartans life with a pair of two-handed slams within minutes of one another, as the Spartans chipped away at the Eagle advantage.

NCCU guard Po’Boigh King knocked down a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining to push North Carolina Central’s lead to five, but Jamarii Thomas scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to one.

The Spartans had opportunities to tie or take the lead in the final, but North Carolina Central kept NSU off the scoreboard in the final minute to clinch the victory. Trailing by two in the final seconds, Betrand’s stepback jumper came up just short at the buzzer.