41st Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON (WAVY) — It’s one of the longest-running sporting events in Hampton Roads: the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum.

With 10 mats and action happening all at once, the Virginia Duals brings in some of the top college and high school wrestling programs in the nation.

Some of the college wrestling teams that have made the trip to Hampton include Oklahoma, Virginia, Maryland and Lock Haven.

On the high school side, schools from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia are participating.

Several schools from Hampton Roads are wrestling at the Duals including Great Bridge, Grassfield, First Colonial and others.

Action packed action, the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum, it’s a Peninsula tradition! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/BB7XmTOm2U — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) January 14, 2022

Hosted by the Peninsula Wrestling Association, the Virginia Duals has been taking place since at the Hampton Coliseum since 1981.

Action continues Saturday morning beginning at 8:00 a.m.