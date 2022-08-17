CHARLOTTE, NC (Release via Hampton Athletics) – The Big South Conference announced its 2021 Football All-Conference and post-season awards and Hampton came away with five honorees, including the first Player of the Year honor for the program.

Jadakis Bonds was selected to the first team All-Big South team as a wide receiver while Elijah Burris was chosen as Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year and made the second team as a running back. Burris is the first player to receive a Player of the Year honor in football from the Big South. KeShaun Moore and Axel Perez both joined Burris with second team All-Big South nods. Brandon Richards rounded out the Pirates haul with a selection to the Big South All-Academic team.

Bonds led the Pirates in receiving with 54 catches for 773 yards and scored six touchdowns on the season. The junior had a season high 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Battle of the Bay against Norfolk State. His last touchdown against the Spartans allowed him to break the career receiving touchdown mark at Hampton.

Burris was stellar in his freshman campaign, leading the Pirates rushing attack with 640 yards and six touchdowns. He was chosen as the National Freshman of the Week in the season opener against Virginia Union when he produced 136 yards and three touchdowns in a Pirate victory.

KeShaun Moore was a stalwart at his linebacker position, garnering second team recognition. Moore led the Pirates with 13.5 tackles for a loss while also sacking the quarterback seven and a half times. Moore finished out a well-rounded season with 48 total tackles, six quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Axel Perez was a go to weapon for Coach Robert Prunty throughout the 2021 campaign, earning him second team all-conference as a place kicker. Perez was 10-11 on field goals for the season with his long being 43 yards against North Carolina A&T. He earned conference Player of the Week honors twice for his performances against North Carolina A&T and Campbell. Perez’s field goal percentage of 90.1% ranks him third nationally in FCS at the end of the regular-season.

Brandon Richards was chosen to the Big South All-Academic team. The sophomore long snapper from Yorktown, VA maintains a 4.0 gpa. He was perfect on his snaps all season as he started every game.

