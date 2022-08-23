VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Coming off a 7-6 2021 season, the Cox Falcons football team is aiming high in 2022 under second year head coach Alan Faneca.

“We want to win a beach title,” Faneca said. “We talk about it, and we try and put the work in to go do it.”

The Falcons return a lot of experience in quarterback Gage Trefrey, who missed most of last season but returned for the lone playoff game. Trefrey will be looking in the direction of Jordin Cooper consistently. A 5’9″ explosive playmaker, Cooper does it all at receiver, defensive back and returner.

“If there was a stat for how little he comes off the field with special teams included it’s pretty amazing,” Faneca said.

For the full season preview, click the video above.