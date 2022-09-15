HAMPTON (WAVY) – The Battle of the Bay series on the gridiron between Hampton University and Norfolk State University is almost as close as they come. In 56 previous meetings, NSU holds a 27-26 advantage with one tie.

Last seasons game saw the Pirates and Spartans combine for 91 points and 1,005 total yards. Norfolk State won the game 47-44 in overtime.

In his fourth season as head coach, Robert Prunty knows just how important this rivalry is to Hampton Roads.

“I think anytime Norfolk State and Hampton get together in any sport it’s going to be a battle,” he said. “It’s great for the fans, universities and alumni associations.”

SERIES HISTORY

• NSU and Hampton have met 56 times before, with NSU holding a 27-26-1 edge with two Spartan wins vacated. This year marks the first meeting between the teams at Dick Price Stadium since 2017, a game HU won 16-14.

• The teams ended a three-year series hiatus last year at HU’s Armstrong Stadium. The game was one for the ages, as Juwan Carter’s 1-yard TD plunge in overtime gave the Spartans a 47-44 win in the highest scoring game in series history.

• Carter ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns, both career highs, while passing for 294 yards and two more scores. Wideout Justin Smith snared five passes for a career-high 144 yards and a TD for NSU.

• The Spartans forced Hampton into four turnovers in the back-and-forth affair. NSU registered three interceptions of HU quarterback Jett Duffey, two by cornerback Justin Toler.

Click the video above for a full preview.

Parts of this article were provided by NSU athletics.