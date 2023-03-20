NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After another weekend sweep to move to 18-2 on the season, Old Dominion baseball is getting some national love.

The Monarchs, who are averaging nearly 11 runs a game with 46 total home runs, cracked Collegiate Baseball’s Division I baseball poll at No. 24 on Monday. They’re also up to 23 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, up from a previous rank of 48. It’s their first time in either ranking this season.

ODU actually leads a total of nine teams from the Sun Belt Conference in the top 100 in RPI. The Sun Belt joins the SEC and ACC as the only baseball conferences to have nine teams in the top 100. The Monarchs were picked to finish seventh in their first year in the conference, but are now tied for first at 3-0 so far in conference play, with Louisiana, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

ODU just picked up a weekend road sweep over Louisiana Monroe (which included a 5-3 10th inning win on Friday and a 13-1 rout on Saturday).

They’ll next face Liberty on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at home, before a weekend series against Marshall starting on Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. They then play UVA (No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball’s poll) on the road on Tuesday, March 28.