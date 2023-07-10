CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Trasean Singletary was born to run. He fell in love with running as a teenager, and then his passion blossomed into something much bigger than he ever could have imagined.

“I had the honor to represent my country. I was so amazed to be who I want to be,” Singletary said.

Singletary went to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany June 17-25. He competed in the 4×400 meter relay, 5,000 meter race, and 3,000 meter race.

He won the gold medal in the 3K, running it in 12:18.10, and a bronze medal in the 5K, running it in 21:31.68. His coach, Michael Beaver, didn’t go out to Germany with him, but said he watched Singletary live out his dream on TV.

He said he knows the growth from when he first started working with him in 2012.

“He started he was 25, 30 pounds heavier than he is now. He’s a great person and he shows up everyday. I was very proud of him and what he did,” Beaver said.