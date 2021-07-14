Lionsbridge FC set for first playoff appearance

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – A championship hunt is about to begin on the peninsula. From startup soccer club, Lionsbridge FC is now playoff-bound in only its fourth season.

“We’re just really proud that we’re giving this city and this area something to be proud of,” said Lionsbridge head coach Chris Whalley, who’s team will face South Georgia Tormenta FC at TowneBank Stadium on Saturday evening.

Lionsbridge, which has attracted large crowds in its first few years, is one of 84 teams in USL League Two, and is just one of 32 teams to make the postseason. “I’m a big believer that, when you start something off as a sports program, if you can do something in the first three years, you’re in great shape,” said Whalley.

Saturday night’s game will begin at 5:00 pm. Should the team advance, the secod-round game will begin at 7:00 pm on Sunday.