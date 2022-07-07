NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Lionsbridge FC scored twice in the final 25 minutes and secured its biggest win of the season. With a 2-1 win over Christos FC (Baltimore), Lionsbridge (13-0-2) now only needs one more victory to secure the Chesapeake Division championship for the first time since the club was founded five years ago.

“It’s obviously very exciting to be in this position,” said Lionsbridge Head Coach Chris Walley.

“We’ve worked very very hard to get here. We got three games to go, and we need one to win the league.”