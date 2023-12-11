LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Gideon Davidson scored 3 touchdowns to lead the Liberty Christian Bulldogs to a 28-14 win over Lafayette Saturday night at Williams Stadium. For LCA it is their first VHSL Football title.

“I believed from 20 years ago that this kind of thing could happen you know we’ve been very successful over all the years but this is kind of the next step for us,” said LCA head coach Frank Rocco.

“It’s amazing it’s hard to explain it’s just so many emotions rushing at one time and it’s just amazing and I’ve been waiting two years for this moment and it’s finally here and I love it,” said LCA junior running back Gideon Davidson.

“It feels absolutely amazing and we’ve been working so hard all through the summer and the past years to get to this point and it feels really good…It takes a lot it takes a lot. A lot of discipline and a lot of focus just to reach the top dog,” said LCA junior wide receiver Dalton Nesselrotte.