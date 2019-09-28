LEADING OFF: Playoff field set, Paxton and Correa ailing

Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate on the field after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and clinched an MLB American League wild-card berth in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

PLAYOFF POSITION

The 10-team field for the postseason is now set — AL division champions Houston, Minnesota and the Yankees, with Oakland taking on Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card game Wednesday night.

In the NL, division champs Atlanta and the Dodgers are in, along with Washington, St. Louis and Milwaukee. The Cardinals and Brewers are still competing for the Central title, with the loser facing the Nationals in the wild-card game Tuesday night.

CHECK HIM

The Yankees will see how lefty James Paxton is feeling, a day after he was pulled from a start after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks.

Paxton’s departure at Texas ended his career-best streak of victories in 10 consecutive starts. The AL East champs say he was taken out as a precaution with a tight left glute muscle.

The 15-game winner gave up a two-run homer to Danny Santana before finishing his only inning with a strikeout of Rougned Odor. It was Paxton’s final start before the playoffs.

Manager Aaron Boone said before the game he anticipated Paxton’s start being shorter than usual, but thought it would go into the middle innings.

SHAKY SHORTSTOP

The Astros don’t know whether shortstop Carlos Correa’s back injury will keep him out of the AL Division Series. Correa is missing the final week of the regular season to rest. He will go through workouts in Houston early next week to determine whether he can play in the first round for the AL West champions.

Correa has barely played since Aug. 19, making only 11 plate appearances since. He is batting .279 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs.

Rookie third baseman Abraham Toro could be Correa’s replacement on the division series roster, with Alex Bregman shifting to shortstop.

FOLTY ON A ROLL

Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.46 ERA) has won four straight starts and seven consecutive decisions for the NL East champion Atlanta Braves heading into his outing against the Mets at Citi Field.

Foltynewicz figures to be part of the rotation in the Division Series along with Dallas Keuchel, Mike Soroka and Max Fried

TUNING UP

Patrick Corbin (14-7, 305 ERA) starts for the Washington Nationals against Cleveland in his last regular-season outing. Corbin could wind up starting a Division Series opener for the Nationals if they win the wild-card game and use Stephen Strasburg in relief of starter Max Scherzer.

SEVY

Luis Severino has pitched nine scoreless innings for the New York Yankees in his two starts after recovering from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training.

Severino’s two outings were against the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto, teams long out of contention, and on a familiar mound at Yankee Stadium. He may have a harder test at Texas.

Severino will be part of the playoff rotation for the AL East champions.

___

