Latrell Scott resigns as Norfolk State head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Latrell Scott is stepping down as the head football coach at Norfolk State University to pursue another career opportunity, the school announced on Wednesday morning.

NSU Athletic Director Melody Webb said in a statement that William “B.T.” Sherman will take over as the Spartans head man on an interim basis. “We would like to thank Coach Scott for his hard work and dedication to our football program over these past six years,” Webb said. “I wish him and his family much success in the future.”

Scott compiled a record of 21-35 through his five seasons as the Spartans’ head man. In 2019, his team won three of its last four games, and finished 5-7, which was its best record since 2011.

“This was a very hard decision,” Scott said in a statement. “Brandi, Chase and I love the NSU campus, community, our staff and players. It was truly a family decision that we feel is best for us right now. We will miss this program we’ve become so ingrained in and want nothing but the best for the Spartans moving forward.”

NSU did not compete during the 2020 fall season or the 2021 spring season due to COVID-19. Webb said a search for the next head coach will begin immediately.