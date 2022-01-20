Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma (22) tries to go around North Carolina State’s Breon Pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59.

NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left.

Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.

Virginia Tech is now 10-7 and 2-4 in the ACC. They next play at noon Saturday on the road at Boston College.