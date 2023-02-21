NORFOLK (WAVY) – Everything seemed to be going according to plan. Norfolk State led visiting Coppin State by as many as 10 points…then Joe Bryant Jr. left the floor.

The team’s leading scorer, leading assist man, point guard, and the reigning MEAC Player of the Year seemed to slip awkwardly and had to be tended to in the locker room. He did not return the remainder of the first half.

Though NSU managed to lead by as many as 14, with Bryant on the bench, Coppin State cut into that lead by halftime, and eventually spoiled Senior Night with a 69-62 win inside Joe Echolls Hall.

Bryant saw limited action in the second half and finished the night with 10 points, but the Eagles (7-21, 2-9 in MEAC) built a 10-point lead the Spartans (19-8, 8-3) could not erase.