Langley Speedway will finally begin racing on July 4th

HAMPTON (WAVY) – After months of delay due to the Coronavirus, Langley Speedway will finally be able to open its gates and begin racing on Saturday, July 4. This announcement comes after Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia will move into Phase 3 of reopening, which allows for smaller crowds at outdoor sports venues.

In a press release, the track says there will be social distancing guidelines in place, restrooms will be routinely cleaned, and race teams will be separated by 10 feet.

Rather than a normal race night on Saturday, June 27, the track will instead be hosting an open practice session, with fans allowed at the track from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Masks are encouraged at the track, but will not be required.

This year marks the 70th season of racing at Langley, the longest-sanctioned short track in NASCAR.