Lake Taylor’s Newton commits to Pittsburgh

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Malik Newton made his living wrecking and rumbling through opposing defenses every Friday night. So it may have come as no surprise when Lake Taylor’s bruising junior running back announced he would play his college football at the University of Pittsburgh, a program known for its rugged and punishing ground attack.

“It was a perfect fit,” said Newton, who chose the Panthers over Clemson, South Carolina, Penn State and a host of others.

“I love the way (Pittsburgh’s) offense was run.”

Newton helped lead the Titans to the Class 4 state title last season, and was named the Region Player of the Year.