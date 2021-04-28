Lake Taylor looking for first ever back-to-back state titles in football

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – The 2021 group of Lake Taylor seniors are no strangers to state championship games. This Saturday will be their third consecutive appearance in the class 4 championship. After losing in 2018, the Titans bounced back to win it all in 2019 and now they’ll look to be the first ever team in school history to win back-to-back state championships. Salem (9-0) travels to Norfolk to face Lake Taylor (7-0) at the team’s home stadium, the first time a title game has been played on campus.

