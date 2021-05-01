Lafayette wins class 3 title in dramatic fashion against Lord Botetourt 27-13, caps perfect season for first championship since 2001

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WAVY) – 20 Years since the last football state championship, the Lafayette Rams hoisted the title game trophy Saturday afternoon at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, as the team capped a perfect 9-0 season with a 27-13 win against Lord Botetourt.

A slow game in the first half, the score was just 7-3 at halftime but the two teams began trading blows in the second half. Rams quarterback Luke Hanson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a sneak play at the goal line for the 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter but the game still came down to the final few moments. The Lafayette defense created two turnovers late and then a field goal from Cannon Newell gave the Rams a 20-13 lead.

However, with about one minute to play, the offense was unable to milk the clock to zero. Head coach Andy Linn decided to punt and let his defense win the game. That sounded good but that’s not how it worked out. With UVA signee Mike Green back to catch the punt, a high snap and a defender in his face forced Green to make a decision. His choice? Run for it.

“I’ve been here since 1997. It’s the greatest play I have ever seen in Lafayette,” Linn said after the game.

“After I broke the first tackle, I literally had the game in my hands and I tried my hardest to stay up. Once I got in the open field and seen the touchdown in front of me, I knew we had this game,” Green added.