NORFOLK (WAVY) – Nobody has wowed the crowds in the MEAC better than Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston. “Banks,” as head coach Robert Jones calls him, “He’s a highlight reel.”

“His in-game dunks could easily be dunk contest dunks,” said NSU’s head coach.

A sixth-year senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Bankston broke the school record for shooting percentage (71%) last season, and he’s shooting the same percentange this season.

“I like getting the crowd excited,” said Bankston.