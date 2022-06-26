PHOENIX (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the minors on Sunday to start against the Detroit Tigers.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6 and will be responsible for $396,154 of his $18 million salary this year, paying only a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

Keuchel started two games in the Arizona Complex League for the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs while striking out 17 and walking two in 12 innings.

“He threw the ball really well in his last outing,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve been having a lot of discussions. We had some internal options. We feel like he deserves this opportunity, and he’s been working really hard to make this happen.”

Keuchel was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts for the White Sox. He has been reunited in Arizona with pitching coach Brent Strom, who worked with Keuchel in Houston from 2014-18. Keuchel won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award.

Chicago is responsible for most of his salary this year plus a $1.5 million buyout of a 2023 option.

In the Diamondbacks’ 14 games of the No. 5 slot in the rotation, pitchers have combined for a 7.93 ERA.

“We have a fifth spot vacancy,” Lovullo said. “And we need somebody to step up.”

