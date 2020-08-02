Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Brad Keselowski won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third victory of the NASCAR season and the 33rd win of his career. Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin on Sunday.

After the victory, Keselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a masked and socially distanced crowd of several thousand.

Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick was fifth.