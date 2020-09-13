Keselowski dominates in playoff win at Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford, waits on the grid prior to he NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski passed Austin Dillon for the lead with 48 laps to go and won the second race of NASCAR’s Cup series playoffs at Richmond Raceway.

The Team Penski driver won for the fourth time this season in a race that had only three caution periods, each scheduled by NASCAR. Otherwise, it was speed racing on the 0.75-mile oval, and Keselowski was the fastest cars in the field. Keselowski led most of the last 40 laps by 2 seconds or more, outrunning Joey Logano, Dillion and finally Martin Truex Jr.