Kermit Buggs begins first season as King’s Fork head man

SUFFOLK (WAVY)- When it comes to football, Kermit Buggs has just about seen and done it all. A graduate of Kecoughtan High School and Norfolk State, Buggs has begun his first season as the new head man of King’s Fork High School.

“What brought me to King’s Fork is a family atmosphere here,” said Buggs, who spent the previous four years as an assistant with Bobby Wilder and Old Dominion University.

Buggs began his coaching career at Surry County High School, then rose to the rank of safeties coach on Joe Paterno’s staff at Penn State before heading back to ODU.

“Coach Paterno is like a second father to me. So, that was a great experience,” said Buggs, who will now call upon that experience to build the Bulldogs back into a consistent contender.

King’s Fork went through its best season in school history two years ago, winning the Southeast District and advancing all the way to the region semifinals. Last season, the Bulldogs advanced to the playoffs, but only with a 6-6 record.

“We’re hoping to make the playoffs in our first year, and see how far that takes us,” said Buggs.