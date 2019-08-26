1  of  2
Keenum named Redskins’ starting quarterback for opener at Philadelphia

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 15: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins throws during warmups before a preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals game at FedExField on August 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ASHBURN (WAVY) – In an announcement that should come as no surprise to Redskins Nation, Jay Gruden named Case Keenum as Washington’s week-one starting quarterback against the Philadalphia Eagles.

While rookie Dwayne Haskins has displayed natural ability and a strong arm, Gruden believes Keenum’s experience was the deciding factor.

“Case [Keenum] has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well, had great confidence and command over the team,” said Gruden. “At the end of the day, I think we have great confidence that Case can lead us to a win against Philadelphia.”

