Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss
Sports
Posted:
Aug 8, 2020 / 08:53 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2020 / 08:53 AM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss.
