Jones throws for 5 TDs, Giants beat Redskins in overtime

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 22: Kaden Smith #82 of the New York Giants celebrates with his teammate David Mayo #55 after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the Washington Redskins 41-35 at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw for five touchdowns to help the New York Giants beat the Washington Redskins 41-35 in overtime. Jones showed no rust in his first action since missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle.

The sixth overall pick threw had the best game of his rookie season.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was responsible for 279 total yards. Barkley ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass from Jones. Redskins QB

Dwayne Haskins left the game with an ankle injury. Case Keenum replaced him and engineered a 99-yard drive that tied the score in the final minute of regulation.