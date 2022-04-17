NORFOLK (WAVY) – Fans at Scope Arena cheered on as the Norfolk Admirals welcomed the two newest members of its Hall of Fame on Saturday Night.

Jon Cooper, now the head man of the Tampa Bay Lightning, led the Admirals to 28 consecutive wins and a Calder Cup championship in 2012. Hired in 2011, Cooper left to become Tampa Bay’s head coach in March of 2013. His Lightning are now the back-to-back reigning Stanley Cup champions.

“To sit here and think all these years later to be in the situation I’m in, I can’t thank you, and that city (Norfolk), and those fans enough for what you did for me,” Cooper said in a video message to the Admirals.

The second inductee, Shawn Thornton, was a fan favorite in Norfolk. A 20-year pro, Thornton spent five seasons in Norfolk, and is the Admirals’ all-time leader in penalty minutes.

He’s also a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won titles with the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks.