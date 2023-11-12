HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — James Madison University (JMU) will host College Gameday on Saturday, Nov. 18 as the Dukes take on Appalachian State.
The announcement follows James Madison’s 44-6 win over UConn Saturday night. This will be the third time school has hosted the ESPN television show.
JMU is the first on-campus location outside of a Power Five institution to host the program three times.
The Jonas Brothers announced they will be performing in a post on X.
College GameDay will air on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday with live coverage originating from the JMU Quad.