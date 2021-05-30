JMU softball is World Series-bound after beating no. 8 Missouri 7-2

Photo Courtesy of JMUSports.com

COLUMBIA, MO (WAVY) – For the first time in program history, the James Madison University softball team is headed to the College World Series after knocking off eighth-ranked Missouri 7-2 on Sunday.

The Dukes (39-2) broke open a 1-1 game in the fifth with two runs, then scored four to seal the deal in the seventh. JMU is the first non-Power Five conference team to make the World Series since 2014, and are the first non-seeded team to advance since 2012.

James Madison will open the WCWS against top-ranked Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Thursday at noon.

