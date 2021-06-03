JMU softball faces No. 1 Oklahoma Thursday on ESPN in first Women’s College World Series appearance

James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander during a NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After taking down two top 10 teams from the SEC, JMU softball will face their biggest challenge yet on Thursday against No. 1 Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series.

The game starts at noon on ESPN.

The Dukes (39-2) defeated No. 25 Liberty, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 8 Missouri on the way to Oklahoma City. It’s their first ever trip to the WCWS.

They’re led by All-American senior pitcher Odicci Alexander from Boydton, Virginia, a true two-way player who can really bring the heat on the mound.

If the Dukes take down the Sooners, they’d face the winner of Georgia and Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNU. A loss would mean they’d play next at 7 p.m. Saturday.

JMU is the only “mid-major” in the field, which also includes UCLA, Alabama, Arizona and Florida State. The two teams that get through the double elimination bracket will then play a best-of-three series starting Monday, June 7 for the championship.

