JMU rally falls short; North Dakota State wins 8th FCS title 28-20

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — North Dakota State won its eighth FCS national championship in nine years. Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, in a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday.

The Bison stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since 1894.

James Hendricks ran 20 yards for a touchdown on a fake field goal for the Bison, and clinched the game with an interception at the goal line in the closing seconds. James Madison finished 14-2.

The Dukes won the national title three years ago, but have since lost in the title game twice to NDSU.