HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University’s (JMU) football team lost against Appalachian State University on Saturday.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and will be hosted on JMU’s home turf — the Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

JMU will be hosting College Gameday live at the university’s Quad on Saturday, which began at 9 a.m. and will end at noon.

According to the Office of Governor Youngkin, Governor Youngkin will be in attendance.

Although JMU was previously undefeated this season, the JMU Dukes lost to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, finishing with a score of 26 to 23 in the evening on Saturday.